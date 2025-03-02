Katrina Kaif Sets Yet Another Glamorous Red Carpet Look In A Blue Strapless Bodycon Gown

Continuing her style streak, Katrina Kaif gave us yet another mesmerising look, and we are loving it. When we say no one does fashion better than Katrina Kaif, we mean it, and her latest look is proof.

For an awards night, the star wore a bright blue satin lace dress from the shelves of label Costarellos worth Rs 1.7 lakhs. Her dress featured a flawless strapless design that came with intricate heat-cut lace detailing. The dress came with floral detailings in a matching shade of blue that complemented the outfit well. The high slit at the back of the dress added more drama to her subtle look. The dress was an ideal blend of modern sophistication and classic charm. Katrina's blue bodycon dress is an ideal pick for date nights and red carpet events.

The star accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a golden bracelet. For her makeup, the star went with her signature glam makeup look with a flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, shimmery metallic lids, winged liner, neatly done eyebrows, and pink lips, all from her brand KaybyKatrina. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the star let her wavy tresses all open, cascading down, as she posed for the camera in style.

