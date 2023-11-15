Kate Beckinsale's Bejewelled Mini Dress Paid Tribute To Leonardo DiCaprio's Movies For His Birthday Party

Kate Beckinsale Walks In A Bejewelled Mini Dress Encrusted With Gemstones

Leonardo DiCaprio turned 49 on November 11, 2023 and his birthday bash in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair attended by numerous prominent names from Hollywood. There was an array of stylish looks seen at the event but the one that grabbed most eyeballs was Kate Beckinsale's bejewelled mini dress. The fans and admirers of Kate Beckinsale and Leonardo DiCaprio are linking the blue gemstone on her outfit with two different scenarios in movies where Leonardo played the main character. Some link the stone to the heart-shaped blue diamond worn by the character Kate from Leonardo's 1997 famous movie Titanic. The other possibility of the gemstone origins, according to a few, is from the movie The Aviator, in which Kate Beckinsale and Leonardo co-starred in. In the movie, the actor tries to woo her with a blue sapphire necklace. Kate's Instagram post was captioned, "Powerpuff Girls are go" The post received many comments including, "The blue "jewel" is EVERYTHING," "Definitely an album cover, " "epic rock n roll" and more.

Kate Beckinscale's dress in question was a sleeveless mini dress in black, embellished with a larger-than-life-sized gemstone in blue attached at the waist and encrusted diamonds that sparkled like the bright stars. The outfit was from the clothing label The Blonds' Fall-Winter Collection 2023. The strapless tube outfit had strings of diamonds attached to its neckline as well. She teamed the look with a pair of black tights. Accessorising the dramatic look further, Kate wore a black bow in her hair and a pair of black strap heels with blue platforms to match the blue sapphire. Her radiant rosy makeup included ample mascara, blush pink cheek tint, and pink lip colour.

Kate Beckinsale made a mind-boggling wardrobe choice for Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party which stole the spotlight from the birthday boy himself.

