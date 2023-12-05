Kareena Kapoor's 'Golden Night' Displayed Her Mastery Of Refined Style In A Metallic Ralph Lauren Gown

It Was "A Golden Night Indeed" For Kareena Kapoor In A Metallic Gold Gown

Kareena Kapoor is a stylish diva and the country's style icon for good reason. Whether her stellar red carpet moments in exquisite gowns or festive celebrations in gorgeous sarees and lehengas, there is not a single dull moment as far as Kareena's wardrobe choices are concerned. She proved it yet again at a recent Ralph Lauren event held in Jaipur. The actress looked no less than royalty as she donned a strapless metallic gold gown from Ralph Lauren. The floor-length gown had a tube neckline with a fitted bodice, a flared bottom, and a glamorous fall. The metallic ensemble showcased a stunning natural sheen that added to the charm of the outfit. Kareena accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings and a black sling bag. She tied her mane in a sleek ponytail and opted for shimmery glam makeup. Kohl-laden smokey eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours, and a nude lip tint completed Kareena's glam look.

Also Read: No Points For Guessing The Colour Of Kareena Kapoor's Dress To "Paint The Town Red" In

Kareena Kapoor's entire closet is undoubtedly envy-worthy, but her monochromatic outfits are top-notch. The diva recently picked a black gown from Label Ritu Kumar and it was breathtaking. The cutout black dress featured full sleeves with a deep V-neckline, and cutout patterns on the midriff region. Kareena's minimal glam look included kohl-laden eyes with nude lip colour as she left her tresses loose in natural waves.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's 8 Stylish Entries On Each Of The 8 Seasons Of KWK Are Unforgettable

Recently Kareena Kapoor picked a fuchsia pink Valentino ensemble for the Sharjah International Book Fair in UAE and added it to her list of monochrome magic. The full-sleeved outfit had button-down details at the front, with an A-line silhouette and an asymmetrical hemline. Kareena picked a pair of studded dangler earrings and a pair of pink peep toes as her only accessories. Her glam makeup included kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, with a rosy blush, and a pink lip tint.

Which of Kareena Kapoor's monochrome looks are in your top picks list?

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Off Screen Fashion Flair Gets A Satin Orange Upgrade