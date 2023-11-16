Here's Recap Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Fashion Moments On KWK

We have no qualms in admitting that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the leading fashionista of Bollywood. Whether it is her red-carpet appearances or dazzling presence in tinsel town parties, the diva's style statements have aged like fine wine over the years. Even in chat shows, she is known to put her best fashion foot forward, serving goals and how. Marking her presence on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Kareena stood by her sartorial sensibility again. The fashion critics were truly impressed. On that note, let's take a look back at Bebo's iconic style quotients from KWK.

Season 8

Kareena showed how to be effortlessly chic in a white off-shoulder top and black maxi skirt. The top came with long wide sleeves and a fitted bodice while the bodycon-fit skirt helped the actress to accentuate her curves. The outfit struck the perfect balance of classy and sassy.

Season 7

Kareena made a splash in an all-black ensemble. While the blazer and straight pants exuded boss-lady vibes, the lacy bralette added a sultry touch to her outfit.

Season 6

Bebo decided to go all glitters and shimmers on her sixth-season appearance on KWK. The full-sleeved deep-red gown was from the shelves of designer Monisha Jaising. Glittery sequins and ruffle details made the attire all the more attractive and Kareena simply killed in it.

Season 5

Kareena loves to wear black. Standing by the statement, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wowed us in a sweetheart-neckline black dress. She was pregnant with Taimur at that time and her maternity style was truly on point!

Season 4

She was B-town's Barbie even before the Babiecore trend fell upon us. In a strapless hot-pink gown, Kareena weaved simplicity with minimalistic charm.

Season 3

Kareena graced KWK with the love of his life Saif Ali Khan in season 3. She ditched the western route and instead, got decked up in a saree. Grey in colour with subtly embellished sequins, she rocked the ethnic look.

Season 2

In 2007, Kareena mastered the halter-neck fashion like a queen in a red and pink-hued mini dress. Her OOTD was a rage back then.

Season 1

The first time Kareena sat on the Koffee couch, she picked out a glittery pink halter-neck mini-dress. She looked stunning!

We can't wait for Kareena Kapoor's next fashion outing.