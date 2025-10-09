Kareena Kapoor Takes The Night In An Animal-Print Sabyasachi Saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a style icon for decades. From Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Veere Di Wedding and Crew, she has been an actor people look up to for couture inspiration. In the last 25 years, she has turned heads around on red carpets and served glam inspiration on social media; the latest is the leopard-print Sabyasachi saree.

The diva has recently dropped images on Instagram, and we are going gaga over her looks - effortless yet classic. Since the 45-year-old actor is the new face of HSBC Premier, she attended the event in this Sabyasachi saree paired with a cape-blazer. The deep V-neck blouse and pleated drape completed the look.

To take the glam quotient a little high, the actor donned a studded statement polki necklace and earrings. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Bebo wore rings in one hand and opted for a monochromatic makeup in the hues of brown. Her black and red stilettos stole the show and complemented her look. Sharing the carousel, Kareena captioned it, "Premier night of a different kind! Thank you, HSBC, for such a warm welcome. In @sabyasachiofficial"

Kareena's latest post also left netizens and the film fraternity impressed. Shibani Akhtar, Rhea Kapoor, and other style icons also commented on her post. Bebo will be next seen in a crime thriller, Daayra, by none other than Meghna Gulzar, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. While we miss the actor on the silver screen, she continues to serve glam looks on social media.