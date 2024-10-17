Potterheads, Cast The 'Apparate' Spell To Visit 5 Most Instagram-Worthy Locations In UK Where The Harry Potter Movie Franchise Was Filmed

The last movie of the Harry Potter movie franchise may have released over a decade ago but the charm remains. While there's a new HBO series adaptation of Harry Potter slated for release in 2026, fans still have a bit of a wait before they can dust off their broomsticks. While fans have a long wait ahead of them, it's possible to relive the magic by exploring some of the film's most iconic and captivating locations. Harry Potter was British, as was his classmates, professors and fictional school of wizardry. JK Rowlings said she always imagined Hogwarts to be in Scotland so keeping the origins intact, the movie franchise was primarily filmed across locations in the United Kingdom. Potterheads absolutely must take note of these 5 filming locations of the Harry Potter franchise to plan a trip to them when they are in the UK.

5 Of The Most Instagram-Worthy Locations In UK Where The Harry Potter Movie Franchise Was Filmed

Durham Castle

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com\Framalicious

1. Glen Coe, Scotland

Glencoe in Scotland is Harry Potter's most instagrammable filming location with 635,708 Instagram hashtags. Glencoe, in the Scottish Highlands, provided a stunning backdrop for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). Its dramatic mountains and misty valleys were used to depict the rugged surroundings of Hogwarts, including the area near Torren Lochan where Hagrid's hut was located. Iconic scenes, like Harry's encounter with Buckbeak, were filmed here, with Glencoe's wild beauty and moody weather enhancing the magical atmosphere. Although the set was dismantled, fans still visit Glencoe to experience the real-life location of these unforgettable scenes.

2. Piccadilly Circus, London

The second most Instagrammable Harry Potter filming location is Piccadilly Circus in London, boasting an impressive 402,553 Instagram hashtags. Piccadilly Circus in London features prominently in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), where Harry, Hermione, and Ron run through the bustling streets after fleeing Bill and Fleur's wedding. The iconic London landmark adds a sense of urgency and realism to the scene as the trio navigates through crowds, blending the magical world with the everyday life of the city.

Piccadilly Circus

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com\Jeff Whyte

3. London Zoo, London

Ranking third is the legendary London Zoo, racking up an enchanting 259,323 Instagram hashtags. Famous for its magical cameo in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, this is where young Harry first discovers his ability to talk to snakes, which is an unforgettable scene in the reptile house.

4. Millenium Bridge, London

Continuing the London magic, the Millennium Bridge has the fourth-highest number of Instagram hashtags (198,716). In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, this iconic structure played a memorable role as it was spectacularly destroyed by Death Eaters in the film's dramatic opening scene, symbolizing the growing threat to the Muggle world. Though the bridge collapses in the wizarding realm, it remains intact in reality, drawing Harry Potter fans and Instagrammers eager to capture a piece of the magic at this now-famous London landmark.

Alnwick Castle

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com\Dave0

5. London King's Cross

In fifth place is London King's Cross, with its spellbinding 139,046 Instagram hashtags, is a magical must-see for Harry Potter fans. Famous for being the gateway to Hogwarts via the enchanting Platform 9¾, this iconic station is where young wizards and witches embark on their adventures. While the actual filming took place between King's Cross and St. Pancras, the station has conjured up its own Harry Potter charm, featuring a whimsical photo spot where fans can pretend to dash through the wall with a trolley. This delightful location has transformed into a magical hotspot, drawing fans from around the globe to capture their own wizarding moments.