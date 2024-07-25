Jennifer Lopez Stunned In A Manish Malhotra Gown To Celebrate Her Birthday In Bridgerton Style

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in Bridgerton style dressed in a Manish Malhotra gown

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her big birthday bash on July 24, 2024. The Atlas actress, who turned 55 this year, looked super glam in her birthday celebrations that wereBridgerton themed. Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a post on his Instagram handle featuring a regal Jennifer Lopez perched on a throne wearing a custom-made corset-style gown by his atelier for the occasion. What's more is that the outfit took a total of 3,490 hours to craft using handwork done by the 40 of the best artisans in India.

Jennifer Lopez looked like a million bucks channeling her period drama princess vibe as she cut her birthday cake. The On The Floor singer stunned in the corset gown that featured a floral motif design that was moulded by hand using sequins and over half a million crystals. As per the caption that accompanied Manish Malhotra's post, petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were treated to preserve their colour in order to craft this ensemble by hand. All in all, Jennifer Lopez's outfit of the day for her birthday was a celebration of extremely intricate artistry and impeccable Indian craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/onthejlo

Jennifer's look was styled by stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi who styled the off-shoulder gown, having gold sequin and crystal embellishments and a thigh-high slit, with a pair of see-through net gloves to add Regency era vibes to the look, an old-gold toned pair of pump heels, a dainty heart-shaped pendant, and a pair of square set solitaire stud earrings.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/onthejlo

For her hair and makeup, birthday girl Jennifer sported a vintage-style curled and interwoven high bun. Hair stylist Jesus Guerrero added a floral alice band to add a dreamy effect to the look. Her makeup was done courtesy of Scott Barnes Cosmetics in her signature bronze look with dewy skin, fluffy brows, overall bronzer-laden warm skin and a rosy lip colour to tie the look together beautifully.

Jennifer Lopez looked like an absolute dream in her Manish Malhotra corset style gown that took 40 artisans and 3,490 odious hours of work and craftsmanship to come to life.

