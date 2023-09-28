Jennifer Aniston's Photoshoot In Only Black And White Reminds Us Why She Needs No Colour To Look Fabulous

Jennifer Aniston's bewitching black and while look at a recent magazine photoshoot.

Global heartthrob Jennifer Aniston absolutely needs no introduction. With many titles under her belt; actress, entrepreneur, and beauty enthusiast, Jennifer has been casting a spell on Hollywood for decades. The actress recently posed for CR Fashion Book's 10th year edition. Her looks from the shoot have stayed imprinted in our minds and will continue to do so for quite some time. Jennifer's looks in black and white made us wonder why would we need any more shades in colour, when black and white alone could look so gorgeous.

CR Fashion Book's Instagram post read, "I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace," says @jenniferaniston After more than three decades in Hollywood, @jenniferaniston's star continues to shine as bright as ever, expanding its glow to the world of beauty and business with brands. Through her entrepreneurial pursuits in the realms of beauty and wellness with brands like @lolavie and @pvolve, Aniston has redefined beauty with brands that mirror her own timeless elegance, both on-screen and off."

Jennifer Aniston's first look saw her wearing a bralette with bikini bottoms as she carried a black cape with the look. The only accessory which she wore was a pair of black pointed heels.

Jennifer's close-up picture with a fur coat and messy hair was all about raw beauty and eyes deeper than the ocean.

The actress looked like the perfect boss babe when she wore a black shirt with a pair of black pants and a glossy black tie to complement the look.

Jennifer's casually chic look included a black bralette with a white cropped jacket and a pair of black pants. Her black tie added that bit of edge to the look.

Do we need any more reasons to fall in love with Jennifer Aniston's style all over again? This is one if you did.

