Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Retro Glam In Short Hair And Dazzling Gold Outfit

Jacqueline Fernandez is a total stunner, effortlessly slaying every look she wears. Whether it's a saree or a dress, subtle or bold makeup, or a daring hairstyle- she never fails to impress. The Kick actress recently shared a glamorous Instagram post, showcasing herself in a dazzling gold two-piece ensemble. But it was her short, curly hair that truly stole the spotlight!

Her voluminous, sculpted are retro-inspired short curls, exuding vintage vibes. The deep side part and tight, defined curls added an old-school charm to the look.

The hairstyle perfectly complements for the metallic gold two-piece outfit. The ensemble features a cowl-neck halter top with a fluid, draped effect that contours the upper torso and leaves the back exposed for a sensuous look. The matching skirt resembles a sarong-style drape that gathers at the waist, flattering her figure while echoing Greco-Roman ethereal elegance. The fabric, which appears to be a high-sheen metallic material or lamé, hugs her body perfectly, giving it a luxe appeal.

For accessories, she chose big metallic hoop earrings that amplify the retro aesthetic. A gold-toned geometric bracelet adds an avant-garde touch to her overall look, while stacked rings accentuate her fingers without overwhelming the styling.

Keeping the glam quotient high, her makeup leans towards vintage glam with a sultry finish. A bold smokey eye blends dark kohl, bronze-gold shimmer and winged eyeliner, balanced by a well-defined, arched eyebrows. Balancing the look, Jacqueline went for a rose-mauve lip. The strong highlights on her cheekbones and a dewy glow enhance the reflective elements of the shoot's dramatic lighting.

This look is a brilliant fusion of retro glam, high fashion and editorial sensuality. The metallic tones, strategic lighting and the dark backdrop elevates the visuals and mood of the image.

Jacqueline captioned the photo "Short hair Yes or No?"- and to that, we say: Absolutely yes!