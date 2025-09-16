Influencer Exposes Alarming New Shopping Scam In India: "Everyone Is Vulnerable"

There's been a massive surge in e-commerce, especially after the pandemic. While there has been a rise in legitimate businesses, it has also led to online scams. Cash-on-delivery (COD) is a popular option for people hesitant about online transactions, but recently a digital creator, Tvisha Tuli, has highlighted a COD scam that is becoming more common.

How The COD Scam Works

Taking to her Instagram account, digital creator Tvisha Tuli issued a public warning about a new cash-on-delivery (COD) scam that is tricking households across India. In a viral reel, Tuli explained how scammers are using trusted courier networks such as Delhivery, Blue Dart, Ecom Express, and Shadowfax to deliver fake parcels and collect money.

Sharing her own experience, Tuli said a parcel for face masks recently arrived at her home under one family member's name. The person had not placed the order and returned the parcel. Days later, a similar package under another name in the house arrived, and this time someone from the household, assuming that the person must have ordered the package and that it was legitimate, paid Rs 700 for it.

"When we opened the package, it wasn't what was written outside. There was something with Chinese text inside. Even the QR code on the product couldn't be scanned, and the money was lost," she shared.

According to her, the scam appears to be highly targeted. "These scammers clearly have data on which houses order COD frequently and who lives there. They rotate names, switch delivery partners, and then take the COD money," she warned.

"Now, not only our grandparents or parents are vulnerable to this. We will also feel that if a courier has come from Blue Dart, then it must be legitimate," Tuli continued.

How To Save Yourself

Sharing how anyone can fall into this trap, Tuli shared a few things that can help people deal with this problem:

1. Always confirm an order before paying.

2. Remind parents and grandparents not to trust a package just because their name is on it.

3. Report suspicious deliveries to the courier company immediately.

The digital creator also mentioned that the delivery companies listed are not involved in the scam; fraudsters are exploiting their networks to gain trust. It is important to stay alert.