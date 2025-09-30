Indians Can Now Live Their European Dream With Latvia's Permanent Residency

Latvia is a country that offers it all, whether you want to enjoy a Song and Dance Festival or you are an Art Nouveau architecture fan. Situated in the Baltic region of Northern Europe, Latvia is a good country to move to if you are looking to relocate.

However, the country is known for its high cost of living and language barriers. If these are not an issue and you are still looking to relocate, Latvia is offering permanent residency.

Who Is Eligible

To meet the eligibility criteria, you must:

Have lived in the country for at least 5 years on a temporary residence permit.

Have a valid passport.

Provide proof of financial means or meet the minimum income requirement.

Have no criminal record.

Have made an investment in property in Latvia of at least EUR 250,000 or invest in a company or a business.

Have accommodation in Latvia.

Submit all required application documents.

How To Apply

Step 1: Fill out the application form, which is available on the official website.

Step 2: Gather all the documents, which will include:

A valid passport

Completed application form

Proof of financial means

Proof of health insurance

No criminal record certificate

Proof of accommodation

Passport-sized photographs

Proof of relationship if family members are included in the application

Additional documents, such as proof of investment, may be required depending on your application.

Step 3: All documents must be translated and legalised according to Latvian requirements.

Step 4: Submit the application at the Embassy in person by taking an appointment from the official website.

Step 5: Pay the application fee. The standard state fee is EUR 160, but you may have to pay extra if you want to get it processed earlier or if applying through diplomatic missions.

Step 6: Wait for the decision regarding the residence permit.

Step 7: Once approved, you will have to apply for a Long Stay visa for travelling to Latvia, valid for up to 90 days.

Step 8: After arriving in the Republic of Latvia, make an appointment and obtain a residence permit card at the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (OCMA) or its regional division.