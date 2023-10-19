In Her New Intimissimi Lingerie Line, Jennifer Lopez's Boudoir Style Says, 'This Is Me...Now'

In Her New Lingerie Line, JLo's Boudoir Style Says, "This Is Me...Now"

When Jennifer Lopez lends her name to a brand, you know the collection is going to be flying off the shelves. For her latest collaboration, the multi-hyphenate launched a line of lingerie with Italian label Intimissimi. In the photos revealing glimpses of her new range, Jennifer is seen in a champagne toned lace bralette which featured neck chains across the decolletage. Her bottom wear came in the same shade and featured beige lace trimming, sheer panels, chains and garter straps attached to her waist band. Over the undergarments, Jennifer Lopez layered with a slinky satin robe which had lace panels over its length. Her blonde locks were fashioned in a tousled bun and bronze makeup accompanied it.

(Also Read: In A Teal Lace Two-Piece Set, When Jennifer Lopez Lounges, She Certainly Knows How To Do It In Style)

Intimissimi is founded in Verona, Italy and Jennifer Lopez's collection is set to take Italian romance to Hollywood with her lingerie line; her second edition for the brand. It also has a personal connect for the singer as the collection is called "This Is Me...Now", which is the title of her upcoming music album. JLo's line features lace baby dolls, body chains and sheer bodysuits; a glimpse of which she gave us in the photos.

The star quotient has steadily been going strong for Intimissimi. This month, supermodel and reality TV star Heidi Klum and her 19-year-old daughter Leni Klum stood side-by-side to jointly appear as faces for the Italian brand.

While they were splashed across social media, Heidi and Leni also celebrated the brand's Fall Winter 2023/24 collection at a launch party in Berlin with lingerie-inspired looks.

Lingerie style is set to rule the fashion season ahead and Jennifer Lopez is kicking it off.

(Also Read: A Step-By-Step Breakdown Of 54-Year-Old Jennifer Lopez's "No Filter" Skincare Routine)