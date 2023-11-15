In Elegant Black And White, Kareena Kapoor Is 'Channelling Her Inner Poo' For Koffee With Karan

Kareena Kapoor "Channels Her Inner Poo" In A Two-Toned Off-Shoulder Gown

Bollywood's very own style icon, Kareena Kapoor has been the chicest of the lot ever since she played the role of a very fashionable "Poo" in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. The original diva gives her fans reasons to fall in love with her magnificent dress and impeccable style every time she appears on screen. This time, it is for an episode of Koffee With Karan. The actress donned a two-toned off-shoulder gown from the clothing label Solace London and looked exceptionally stylish. The floor-sweeping ensemble featured a deep neckline with dramatic bell sleeves and a chic A-line silhouette. Kareena's choice of accessories included a pair of gold earrings and golden statement rings. Her minimally glam makeup consisted of kohl-laden smokey eyes, a lot of shimmer on the eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, and a nude lip gloss.

Kareena Kapoor's gorgeous gowns have been raising the glam bar higher. Her recent orange-coloured gown for Jaane Jaan promotions was from the clothing label Aroka. The off-shouldered satin gown featured a chic top with lantern-patterned sleeves and a wrap-style neatly pleated bottom. A pair of statement danglers with coloured stones and glammed-up shimmery makeup was all that Kareena used to complement her stylish look.

For the Tira Beauty event in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor made a stellar case for monochrome dressing in an exquisite all-black gown. The off-shoulder outfit featured a sweetheart neckline with satin borders and a body-hugging silhouette. She accessorised the look with a multicoloured pendant and went all out with a glamorous makeup look. Smokey kohl-laden eyes, well-structured contours and a nude lip colour were the perfect add-ons to Kareena's style.

Kareena Kapoor's chic gowns and dresses give her extra brownie points.

