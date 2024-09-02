In A Dress Or A Swimsuit, White Is Right For Jacqueliene Fernandez's Holiday Style

In A Dress Or A Swimsuit, White Is Right For Jacqueliene's Holiday

Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez is leaving the fashion police in awe with her beautiful looks. Recently, the actress went to the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia for her birthday celebration. The star shared pictures of her vacation on Instagram, and we are in love with her travel fashion. In the pictures shared by Jacqueliene, we can see her enjoying her beach day to the fullest in style. The star was seen enjoying the beach day in a white swimsuit. She opted for a chic white swimsuit featuring a sweetheart neckline. The body-hugging fit perfectly accentuated her curves, making her look sultry. Her dewy makeup looks with shimmery eyeshadow, lashed-up eyes and blushed cheeks with red lips added more drama to her look. She left her wet tresses open, complementing her look well.

(Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez's Black Shimmery Versace Dress Wins The LBD Game Fair And Square)

But that wasn't the only white look on the horizon. In another look, Jacqueliene slipped into a white minidress featuring a trendy bubble hemline and off-shoulder sleeves with ruffle detailing around the neck. She accessorised her look with quirky stony rings, a pair of sunglasses and minimal makeup.

Looks like white is among Jacqueliene's favourites. In other pictures seen on Instagram, she has also been seen wearing a white dress featuring a bodycon fit at the midriff with a matching belt at the waist. The star kept her looking super chic and classy with heart-shaped earrings, black bellies and minimal makeup.

Take cues from Jacqueliene Fernandez on how to keep your travel fashion looks chic and classy.

(Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez Enjoyed Her Birthday At This Luxury Resort That Costs Rs 4 Lakh Per Night)