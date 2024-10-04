If You're Like Ananya Panday Who "Gets Cheated On," These 5 Red Flags Could Reveal A Cheating Partner

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has made shocking yet hilarious revelations about her relationship and said that she does not know why she gets cheated on so much. In a video shared by streaming giant Netflix, Ananya, who reportedly parted ways with actor Aditya Roy Kapur in March, was speaking about how she got cheated on by an ex-boyfriend from her days at school.

The actress said: So, in school, my second boyfriend said he cheated on me. He went for a football camp or something and when he came back everyone was like ‘Oh, he kissed some chick'.”The actress said that she confronted him and had a showdown in school. “I was really upset and then I confronted him in school and full showdown and I was like you suck and all of that stuff. Then we broke up.” The shocking revelation came later in the form of a message on her phone. “Then later in the day he BBM'd me and he was like ‘oh I didn't actually cheat on you but I wanted to break up with you so I made up that fact that I cheated on you and I am like what is worse? Both are bad.” The 25-year-old actress said she doesn't understand why she constantly gets cheated on. “My cheating story.. I mean cheating happened to me were very weird stories... because the second time someone cheated on me… I don't know why I get cheated on so much"

In an exclusive conversation with Prevention, expert multi-book author and relationship therapist Paul Coleman, highlighted some of the ways one can spot if their partner is cheating on them.

Red Flags To Spot A Potential Cheater In A Relationship

They Are Suddenly Unreachable

If, without warning or any explanation, your partner constantly becomes harder to reach, then it's a clear red flag. According to the psychologist, “Cheaters need privacy and blocks of uninterrupted time. Someone engaged in an ongoing affair must be periodically unreachable. After all, they don't want to risk you hearing suspicious voices or background noises.”

Their Schedule Change For No Reason

Most people have a predictable and set schedule. As per Paul, “Someone who must work late all of a sudden at times that go beyond a reasonable explanation may be cheating.”

They Pay More Attention To Their Appearance

Paul Coleman also suggests that if your partner is suddenly wearing cologne or spending a lot of money on new clothes for unknown reasons, it could well be a red flag as “the reasons and timing must make sense.”

Change In Phone Habit

Another telling sign from a philandering partner is if they "seem possessive over their phone, or get mad when you ask to use it, they may be hiding something.”

They Don't Talk About The Future Anymore

In a committed relationship, it is normal to speak about the future. “If you feel like your partner is checking out of the relationship, no longer making future plans, or talking about long-term intentions,” that can be an indication of infidelity.

Experts do recommend though that one must be cautious about rushing to conclusions or making assumptions. It is always best to confirm one's suspicions with verifiable evidence before broaching a sensitive subject such as this with one's partner.

