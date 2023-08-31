Ibrahim, Taimur, And Jehangir Ali Khan Twin In Black Kurtas For Raksha Bandhan 2023

Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh in black kurtas for Raksha Bandhan 2023

The Pataudis and Kapoors have always been grand about celebrating festivals together. The family gets together for everything, from Diwali to Eid to cherish the special moments and promptly shares these with their social media fans. Raksha Bandhan 2023 was no exception. What caught our attention this time, was when the boys twinned in black ethnic kurtas. Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh looked absolutely adorable when they wore full-sleeved black kurtas with white bottoms and posed together for a Raksha Bandhan picture. While Ibrahim's kurta featured delicate embroidery and threadwork on the base of plain black, Taimur and Jeh's ethnic looks included solid black round-neck kurtas with white pajama bottoms.

Raksha Bandhan 2023, like any other festival, was a celebration in the Pataudi household. Saif Ali Khan picked a full-sleeved maroon kurta and kept his sleeves rolled up. Kareena Kapoor looked absolutely radiant in a plain ivory kurta set which featured golden zari work at the border and the hemline. Sara Ali Khan's vibrant choice of ethnic outfit included a multicoloured floral kurta with straight-fit pants and a matching dupatta. Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan picked blue and red ethnic sets respectively.

For Saif's birthday this year, we were treated to a picture-perfect moment of the actor with his kids. Sara dressed in a white kurta with Ibrahim in a casual t-shirt and denim. Taimur and Jeh kept it low-key in t-shirts as they carried a "best dad" balloon was a delightful sight.

Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh stole the show at Raksha Bandhan 2023 for sure.

