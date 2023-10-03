Ibrahim Ali Khan Is True Blue Pataudi Royalty In An Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla Patterned Suit

Ibrahim Ali Khan moves beyond basics in an ethnic look

Ibrahim Ali Khan knows how to keep up with his royalty status. Of late, the internet is his oyster and he is serving his best sartorial sensibilities along with his dapper demeanour. He has a penchant for the majestic style quo wherever he goes and recently, he took things a notch up with his luxury-infused traditional look. Right in time for the festive season, the Pataudi prince channeled ethnic elegance in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla number that radiated nothing but perfect traditional vibes. His look consisted of the right elements, giving fashion fanatics a treat. It came with an Ajrak lapel coat in satin organza, embroidered with patchwork in beautiful architectural patterns and gold sequins embroidery. The coat was layered with an Ajrak box pleated kurta which was adorned with patchwork prints, gota and silk detailing. Etched with luxe detailing, the designer's signature inimitable pattern was showcased beautifully. The outfit boasted an amalgamation of traditional detailing and modern silhouette, making it a fashion staple for the season.

Also Read: The Sibling Bond Between Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh And Taimur Is Pure Gold, These Pictures Say All

Modern-day princes exist and they look like Ibrahim Ali Khan. In Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creation, he indeed looked "fit for a prince". Previously, Ibrahim opted for an off-white organza kurta as he made a case for festive dressing. Inspired by Jaalis, the hand-embroidered kurta featured the most stunning resham details and delicate mirror work that formed an intricate trellis pattern.

Also Read: Both Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan Choose The Frozen Snow For Their Summer Holidays

Ibrahim Ali Khan's stylish demeanour is taking the fashion sphere by storm.