Human Sacrifice To 'Ghost Sightings', How 2,000-Year-Old Lohagad Became One Of Maharashtra's Most Mysterious Forts

A recent tragedy at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala has once again brought the historic hill fort into public conversation.

The site made headlines after the death of a visitor, a case that was initially reported as an accidental fall before police investigations reportedly explored other possibilities.

While the incident itself has no connection to the supernatural stories often linked to the fort, renewed attention has also put the spotlight back on Lohagad's long-standing reputation as one of Maharashtra's most mysterious forts.

Perched high in the Sahyadri ranges, Lohagad is best known as a favourite trekking destination. Yet beyond its dramatic monsoon views, centuries-old walls and Maratha history lies a collection of legends, ghost stories and unexplained tales that have circulated among locals, guides and travellers for decades.

Guarded By The Western Ghats

Lohagad, which literally translates to "Iron Fort", stands near Lonavala in Pune district and has a history stretching back to 2,000 years.

The earliest foundations were established during the Satavahana period. However, historians believe the hill was fortified during the early medieval period (10th-14th Century CE) before being expanded and strengthened by successive rulers.

Its strategic location overlooking important trade routes through the Western Ghats made it a prized military outpost. Over the centuries, control of the fort shifted between various Deccan powers, including the Nizamshahi rulers, the Bijapur Sultanate and the Mughals.

The fort gained particular prominence during the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Captured and strengthened by the Marathas in the 17th century, Lohagad became an important part of their defensive network.

Historical records suggest that it also functioned as a treasury and administrative centre after Maratha victories in the region.

Following the decline of Maratha power and the Anglo-Maratha wars, the fort eventually came under British control. Its military importance gradually diminished, but many of its imposing features survived.

Today, visitors can still walk through massive stone gateways, explore ancient water cisterns and admire the famous Vinchu Kata, a long ridge that resembles the tail of a scorpion stretching into the surrounding hills.

The Chilling Legend Of Ganesh Darwaja

Among the fort's many stories, none is more frequently repeated than the tale associated with Ganesh Darwaja, the first of Lohagad's four main gates.

According to local folklore, a fort administrator, often identified in oral accounts as a Maratha-era official, reportedly dreamt that the foundation of the gate was unstable and cursed. To ensure the structure's strength, a human sacrifice was supposedly recommended.

Lohagad literally translates to "Iron Fort". Photo: Unsplash

The legend claims that a man and a woman were buried alive beneath the foundation of the gate. While there is no historical evidence to prove that such an event took place, the story continues to be narrated by local guides and content creators visiting the fort.

The tale has gained fresh attention in recent years through travel videos and social media reels. One such account by travel influencer Liam Richards recounts the local belief that two individuals were sacrificed during the construction of the first gate to stabilise its foundations.

Historians and archaeologists, however, caution that the story remains folklore rather than documented history. Similar foundation sacrifice myths exist across different parts of the world, often becoming attached to old forts, bridges and temples over time.

Another local tradition links the Ganesh gate area to a sacrifice involving a member of the Savale family, allegedly in exchange for rights and privileges in the nearby settlement. Like the earlier story, this too survives largely through oral history rather than verified records.

Ghostly Figures And Unexplained Sightings

Beyond the Ganesh gate legend, Lohagad has become the subject of numerous paranormal stories shared by trekkers and visitors.

Some claim to have spotted shadowy figures walking along the fort walls during the early morning hours. Others speak of mysterious individuals appearing briefly on isolated sections of the fort before disappearing without explanation.

One of the more common tales involves a guard-like figure seen by lone visitors. According to anecdotal accounts circulating online, the figure appears at a distance, gestures towards travellers and then seemingly vanishes when approached.

There is, however, no documented evidence supporting these claims. Most originate from personal testimonies, travel blogs and social media discussions.

Sounds After Sunset

Another recurring element in Lohagad's folklore involves unusual sounds reported after dark.

Visitors have occasionally described hearing whistles, distant footsteps or unexplained noises near the fort's quieter sections. The stories are particularly common during the monsoon season, when fog and strong winds often envelop the structure.

Sceptics point out that the fort's architecture, combined with changing weather conditions and mountain winds, can easily create unusual acoustic effects.

Hidden Tunnels And Buried Treasure

Like many ancient forts across India, Lohagad is also associated with rumours of secret passages and hidden treasure.

Local legends suggest that underground tunnels once connected parts of the fort to surrounding areas, allowing rulers and soldiers to escape during sieges. Others claim that valuable loot from military campaigns was hidden somewhere within the fort's stone walls.

No conclusive evidence has emerged to support these claims. Nevertheless, the stories continue to fuel curiosity among visitors exploring the fort's ruins.