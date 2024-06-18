A Look At Aishwarya Rai's Iconic Ethnic Looks As Bhansali Productions Celebrates 25 Years Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam With This Video

25 Years Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Iconic Looks Of Aishwarya Rai

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 masterpiece Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan clocked 25 years today. Besides the intense plot, applaud-worthy performances, and earworm songs, what also caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts were Aishwarya's ethnic outfits. Bhansali Productions celebrated Hum Dil Chuke Sanam's cinematic milestone by dropping a montage on X (formerly Twitter), comprising special glimpses from the film. On that note, let's take a look at Aishwarya's iconic dresses, crafted with perfection by designer duo Neeta Lulla and Shabina Khan.

In her first look, Aishwarya's character Nandini stunned fans in a red lehenga-choli. Styled in typical Gujarati fashion, the quarter-sleeved blouse carried floral embroidered and sequinned elements. The lehenga came with a flared hem. A mesh dupatta with intricate mirror work sealed her look.

Aishwarya was the desi Barbie, even before the Barbiecore trend took over the world. Her peach-pink lehenga worked its magic on the actress with beautiful gold embellishments. The equally ornate high-neck choli served just the right kind of glam factor. Aishwarya let go of the conventional dupatta and instead wore a matching flowy cape which delivered a tad bit of chic.

On another leaf of her fashionable Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stylebook, Aishwarya dished out goals in a colour-blockedlehenga. The sweetheart neckline blouse featured an olive green shade, doused with ample sequins. The wide-hem lehenga skirt was in a pretty lavender hue, embroidered daintily in white stitchwork. Aishwarya teamed up the gorgeous number with a netted lavender dupatta, bordered in an olive tint.

Perhaps one of Aishwarya's iconic looks is the bright red organza saree seen in the climax. Scalloped borders offered oomph and panache while the lacey details created a feminine allure. A red blouse sealed her final avatar for the film. Without any over-the-top adornments, the six-yard wonder remains legendary because of its simplicity and the elegance with which Aishwarya carried the outfit.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is not only a story of “three hearts intertwined in a romance”, but it is also a film that has set fashion standards in Bollywood.

