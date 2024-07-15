Heidi Klum Twirled Her Way To The Red Carpet In A Multicoloured Backless Fringe Gown

Heidi Klum twirled her way into our hearts in this fringed floor-grazing gown

Heidi Klum has created quite a bit of noise with her latest sartorial outing. Gracing the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards, the actress put her most fashionable foot forward in a floor-length gown featuring hundreds of fringe layers in shades of bright purple, green, grey, maroon and bright pink. Heidi was a walking eyeball-grabber in her outfit of the night.

Heidi Klum looked like a million bucks in this maxi gown featuring a myriad of coloured fringe with a sleeveless and backless design that added extra oomph to her look. For her accessories, the America's Got Talent judge picked the perfect pair of bubble gum pink peep-toe heels with two statement diamonds adorning her hands. One of them had diamonds encrusted with acrylic hot pink-coated metal and the other was a floral diamond studded design.

On the hair and makeup front, Heidi went for a layered sleek look for her blonde hued tresses. Her curled and voluminous bangs graced her forehead beautifully to create a curtain effect. Makeup-wise she picked a beaming base, a champagne shimmer-toned eyeshadow, a brown coloured eyeliner to keep things subtle on the eyes, lots of mascara for fluttery lashes, a contoured face with a hint of peach-toned blush on her cheeks and a nude-brown toned lip gloss to add the final touch of shine to the look.

Heidi Klum channelled her inner diva to twirl in her splash of colours gown at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.

