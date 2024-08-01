Taapsee Pannu Draped A Rs 3K Polka Dot Saree In The Coolest Way Possible In Paris

Taapsee Pannu Draped A Rs 3K Polka Dot Saree In The Coolest Way In Paris

Taapsee Pannu's fashion prowess sets the style bar high every single time. Now that she is in Paris, the actress has unlocked her ethnic wardrobe. Taapsee painted the town red in a dhoti-styled cotton saree. Picked out from the shelves of Suta's Tap Collection, the crimson-hued six-yard wonder featured multiple mini polka dots in a contrasting black shade. Black piping along the borders added an extra dose of edge. The Red Dimpled Dots saree from Suta cost Rs 3,300. The thinly pleated drape went diagonally across her bodice, and over her shoulders, plunging into a dramatic pallu at the back. Tassels at the hem elevated the feminine appeal of the ensemble. Dhoti-like pants instead of the quintessential petticoat served an element of unconventionality. Taapse paired the saree with a strap black tank top. For accessories, she went with stacked black bangles and chunky earrings. Tinted sunglasses screamed chic from a mile away.

This is not the first time when Taapsee has played muse to Suta. She recently picked a light green, floral-printed saree labelled Aadha Ishq from their Tap Collection. The outfit, draped around her neck like a scarf, weaved ethnic splendour with a modern twist. Pink piping delivered oomph and panache. The saree was priced at Rs 4,500. Taapsee complemented her silhouette, not with a blouse, but with a sleeveless white waistcoat. Silver bangles and hoops suited the overall aesthetics. She put on uber-cool black sunglasses, dishing out boss lady vibes. Minimal glam makeup and a neatly secured updo rounded off her final look.

Taapsee Pannu's saree-torial diaries are our favourite. Not too long ago, the actress inspired us to hit the right fashion notes in a Raw Mango saree. The pallu featured bold stripes in pink and similar patterns were seen at the hem too. The Haseen Dillruba actress paired the fit with a collared jacket-like blouse in the black colour palette.

We are eagerly waiting for Taapsee Pannu to treat us with more looks from her Paris outing.

