Halsey's Fusion Boho Outfit For Lollapalooza India Was Truly Made In India

Halsey's Top And Jewellery Was Fine Craftsmanship From Indian Designers

Music festival Lollapalooza India 2024 took place over the weekend with a lineup of prominent singers and global icons from the Jonas brothers to Sting. But it was also a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts who saw fine craftsmanship in the form of the performers' outfits. One such look that imprinted our minds was when American singer and songwriter Halsey performed in a gorgeous fusion wear outfit. Halsey wore an embellished and embroidered crop top which was custom-made by designer label Saaksha and Kinni. The sleeveless top in black featured intricate handwork and fine thread embroidery in vibrant colours like red, yellow, and white. It had tie-knot string details at the hemline and was backless. The pleated skater skirt was from the clothing brand Chopova Lowena. It featured checkered patterns in red and white on one side and geometrical black and white prints on the other.

Also Read: We Heart Halsey's Eye-Popping Cutout Jumpsuit For The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

The global icon went all out with her accessories. She opted for Jaipur-based Amrapali's Tribe collection for her jewellery. She picked dangling earrings, a kada bracelet in one hand and a delicate one in the other and wore a chic waist belt to add an edge to her look. Her glammed-up makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes, ample mascara, well-structured contours with a pink lip tint and a tinge of shimmer on the eyelids. Her knee-length black boots from the clothing brand Miu Miu were a sassy twist to Halsey's overall look.

We are completely in awe of Hasley who picked Indian designers for her Lollapalooza show this year.

Also Read: Halsey In A Cutout Dress Couldn't Have Started 2022 On A More Chic Note