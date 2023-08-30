Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Looked Like They Got Different Dress Codes For The Same Event

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber for the event

Hailey Bieber is painting New York City red, in every sense of the phrase. The celebrity launched her beauty brand Rhode Beauty's new Peptide Treatment, which was celebrated with a shindig that included a snazzy convertible and glazed donuts. The big day saw Hailey arrive on site in a stunning red mini dress, to lean into the strawberry theme of the event. Effortlessly chic as ever, her little red dress paired with a Ferragamo bag and red slingbacks. She wore a B pendant on her neckline (for Bieber or Baldwin possibly?) with her hair pinned up and a rose toned makeup look to complete it.

Her husband, singer Justin Bieber trailed behind her when arriving. One look at what he wore and you'd think he was heading out on a grocery run next door instead of a celebrity event with his impeccably dressed wife. Justin wore a grey long sleeve sweatshirt with matching shorts. With his hood on, he also wore a pink cap on his head. Yellow crocs with white tube socks completed his outfit.

Couple fashion, especially in Bollywood, is often coordinated right down to the last button. That certainly wasn't the case for Justin and Hailey Bieber. While he chose to under dress in a casual outfit for his wife's big night, she went all out with her glam sensibilities.

Maybe all Justin wanted was for Hailey to shine her brightest without stealing her spotlight. Or perhaps he couldn't find anything red to wear that morning. Whatever the case, it's safe to say that comfort dressing comes at any cost when you're Justin Bieber.

