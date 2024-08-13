Glam Is Served Fresh With Disha Patani In A Beige Gown With A Gold Touch

Disha Patani dished out fresh glam wearing a beige and gold off-shoulder gown

Disha Patani is famous for churning out one winning fashion look after the other. TheKalki 2898 AD actress is always on a spree to create a buzz the internet by putting her best sartorial foot forward. Recently Disha posted a bunch of pictures of herself dressed in a nude hued off shoulder corseted gown. Needless to glam was written all over it.

Disha looked all parts stunning as she posed for the cameras dressed in a body-hugging gown with a corset design on the upper bodice and an off-shoulder detail. The nude coloured gown had an over all embellished cream coloured lace detail that ran from the corset downward until Disha's legs. This layer was finished off with another layer of nude coloured net material wrapped around the chest and waistline that graduated in a free flowing material that made for the voluminous floor grazing length of the garment.

For her accessories, Disha wore nothing but a pair of metallic hoops and let her outfit do all the talking.

On the hair and makeup front, Disha sported a messy crimpled and centre parted open hair look. went for a beaming foundation topped with a contour and highlight to give definition to her face, a hint of blush on the highpoints of her cheeks, a wash of gold eyeshadow of her lids, wispy eyelashes, and a berry-toned luscious lip colour to tie the look together beautifully.

Disha Patani looked like she walked out of a dream sequence in a movie as she posed in a near perfect nude gown with off-shoulder and corset details.

