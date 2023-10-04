Gigi Hadid Does Double Duty At Paris Fashion Week With Miu Miu's Skirt Suit And Chanel's Pant Suit

Gigi Hadid's suit style was complete in chic Miu Miu and Chanel suits for Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week was an eventful week for fashion enthusiasts over the world. With global celebrities walking the ramp in the very best designer outfits, Paris Fashion Week was indeed a treat for the audience who watched the showcases from every part of the globe. Adding to the glory of the event was Gigi Hadid, who walked the ramp for Miu Miu in a stunning co-ord set. The embellished outfit consisted of a full-sleeved shirt in black with intricate threadwork and beads. It was embellished in floral patterns in shimmery black with dramatic puff sleeves. Matching the shirt was a midi skirt that featured box pleats and the same shimmery black embellishment. Gigi's accessories included a broad waist belt, a pair of strappy flats, and black glasses. Her uber-cool style was difficult to miss too and not to forget, her minimal no-makeup makeup look.

For the Chanel show at the Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid wore a full black ensemble which included a full-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of wide-leg black pants below. Gigi's black and white geometric print accessories grabbed eyeballs instantly. What stole the show however was the fact that the diva wore a pair of black flip-flops to walk the ramp.

Gigi Hadid's looks on the red carpet have a fan following of their own. For the summer's Met Gala, the actress looked bewitching in a black sheer gown from clothing label Givenchy. The floor-sweeping gown featured a strapless corset bodice with a net drape over the shoulders. At the bottom, the gown showcased a neatly draped fall with a magnificent trail that followed Gigi. Her glam makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheekbones, and nude brown lip colour.

For Vanity Fair's Oscar party, Gigi Hadid was an absolute beauty in ravishing red. The custom-made gown from designer Zac Posen featured an off-shoulder neckline with a body-fitting bodice and a slight flare at the bottom. For accessories, she wore a studded necklace and stud earrings. Leaving her tresses loose, the beauty opted for nude makeup and kept it minimally chic.

Gigi Hadid's effortless style and impeccable fashion always win hearts.

