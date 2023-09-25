From Udaipur Airport To The Final Venue, Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding Decor Was Beyond Dreamy

Parineeti-Raghav wedding decor was dreamy and ethereal

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Udaipur wedding was one of the most anticipated events in the year, ever since the couple made their engagement announcement in May 2023. The couple's fans and well-wishers were eagerly awaiting the duo's wedding pictures. Meanwhile what grabbed the attention of the country was the elaborate decor for the celebrity wedding. From welcoming the guests at the Udaipur airport with dhol and floral arrangements to a well-lit evening decor, the wedding setup had it all. The personalised wedding invitations also added to the charm and beauty of the decor.

The wedding invitation cards were beautifully illustrated and were custom-made. The wedding invite had customised illustrations for every event that was scheduled to take place from Parineeti's mehendi to the vidai.

The Udaipur airport was decorated with floral arrangements and a poster of Parineeti and Raghav from their engagement party. Just as the groom arrived at the airport, he received a grand welcome with drums. The neatly decorated umbrellas added to the majestic grandness and reminded us yet again that the wedding was taking place in glorious Rajasthan.

The beautiful floral arrangement with peacock structures at the entrance of the Udaipur airport was hard to miss. It required kilos of flowers and many hours to craft.

The entrance of the airport also had huge earthen pots with bird sculptures nestled within. The floral rangoli in shades of yellow, orange, and green, below the earthen pots looked festive and welcoming.

The wedding venue was right in the middle of Lake Pichola, it needed a boat ride to reach it. The boats were decorated with flowers, and drapes to carry the guests to the venue.

At the very entrance of the Leela Palace venue, there was a band playing dhol and dancers performing bhangra as they welcomed the guests.

The glamorous setup at the wedding included a pastel colour palette with floral arrangements. A red vintage car decorated with pastel flowers in ivory, pink, and yellow was ever-present, it seems, outside the venue which made us wonder if the newly-weds would use it right after the wedding.

The decor for the reception was equally gorgeous in every way. Massive chandeliers, glimmering lights, with glass vases adorned the venue. Every table for the event was neatly decorated with white floral arrangements as centrepieces. The white flowers added a contrast to the spotlights and shimmer of the night.

The personalised tags for the occasion with Parineeti and Raghav's names showed the level of detail that was into the event. Little souvenirs for the guests to take away from the wedding. We were also informed that for their Sangeet, guests were gifted customised cassettes with captions that catered to their individual personalities. There was also pop corn and candy floss at the same event.

The venue for the reception with the glistening lights and chandeliers looked like a picture straight out of a romance novel from the outside as well.

With the wedding festivities being conducted on such a grand scale, we could imagine nothing less from the wedding itself, and we were not far off. The white and pearl-themed decor included an ethereal and charming pathway decorated with flowers that matched the colour palette of the festivities. The couple walked hand-in-hand on an ivory-draped aisle. The stage had a backdrop of lush greenery and delicate strings with crystals and beads.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a fairytale setup and we expected no less.

