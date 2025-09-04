From Suits To Suites, Inside Giorgio Armani's Billion-Dollar Hotels And Restaurants

Giorgio Armani passed away on September 4, 2025 at the age of 91, closing a chapter in fashion history but leaving behind an empire that went far beyond the runway.

Best known for his sharp tailoring and understated glamour, Armani also built a global hospitality business, spanning hotels, cafes, restaurants and bars, that carried the same elegance as his fashion line.

Armani Hospitality

At the time of his death, Armani's privately held group was valued at more than 10 billion dollars.

The most visible symbol of Armani's move into hospitality came through the Armani Hotels, developed in partnership with Dubai's Emaar Properties.

The Armani Hotel in Dubai, housed within the Burj Khalifa, was built at an estimated USD 100 million and is now valued at between USD 150 - 200 million. It operates with an average occupancy of 75-80 per cent, generating around USD 150 million in annual revenue and employing over 800 staff.

Globally, Armani Hotels are estimated to bring in about USD 184.6 million, with nearly 1,200 employees across properties.

In Milan, Armani extended his brand into hospitality with a luxury hotel on Via Manzoni in November 2011. Together, these flagship properties embodied his philosophy of pared-down luxury - spaces where architecture, furnishings and service reflected the same clean lines as his jackets.

Cafes And Bars: Italian Style Abroad

Armani's cafe bars, branded as Emporio Armani Caffe and Armani/Caffe, were another key extension of his empire. These venues combined Italian coffee culture with light dining, aperitivo, and cocktails. From Milan to Mumbai, Paris to Tokyo, Dubai to New York, they brought an unmistakably Italian spirit to international settings.

Each location carried Armani/Casa furnishings, muted palettes and meticulous material choices. Menus leaned on Mediterranean and Northern Italian classics but adapted to local preferences. Guests could move seamlessly from browsing in an Emporio Armani boutique to sitting down for an espresso or evening cocktail in the adjoining café.

Global Presence With Local Flavour

The footprint was truly international: Armani/Caffe in Beijing, Tokyo, Mumbai, Cannes, Doha, Dubai, and Costa Mesa; Emporio Armani Caffe in Milan, Munich, and Paris; and complementary concepts like Armani/Bamboo Bar in Milan and Armani/Lounge in Dubai, and more. However, the most iconic ones remain in Milan.

Day-to-night service was a common thread. Guests could start with breakfast pastries and coffee, move to a quick Italian lunch, indulge in afternoon sweets, and end with cocktails at aperitivo hour. Some venues offered live music, brunches, and tasting menus. Wherever they were, the promise was consistent: Italian classics served in an environment of quiet luxury, infused with Armani's design DNA.

A legacy Beyond Fashion

While the fashion line remained the financial backbone, Armani's hotels and cafes ensured the brand touched almost every part of a client's lifestyle. His empire's value, crossing Rs 2,15,000 crore in annual revenue and boasting properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars, proves that hospitality was never a side venture but a carefully built pillar of his vision.

With his passing, Armani leaves behind not only impeccably cut suits and gowns but also spaces where people meet, eat, drink, and celebrate life. His legacy now resonates in the aroma of espresso in Milan, the clink of cocktails in Dubai, and the quiet luxury of a hotel suite overlooking the world's tallest tower.



READ MORE: Giorgio Armani, The Italian Icon Who Turned Fashion Into A $10 Billion Empire