From Mountain Biking To Swimming, Neeraj Chopra's Zurich Getaway Was Action-Packed As Expected

Neeraj Chopra went on a trip

Indian Olympian and global athlete Neeraj Chopra knows that when you work hard, you've got to play doubly hard too. That seemed to be his motto when he took off for a trip to Switzerland recently. Neeraj made India proud recently by winning the gold at the World Athletics Championship 2023 and deservedly enough, needed some down time after his historic win in Budapest. A trip to Zurich was in the books for the athlete, where he soaked in the cityscapes as well as made the best of its great outdoors.

Neeraj Chopra in Zurich

On his Swiss trip, Neeraj Chopra said, "Zurich has always been one of my go-to cities, whether I'm competing or simply taking a break. I've had such a memorable time indulging in water sports and also trying mountain biking up to the Uetliberg, Zurich's home mountain. You can also make the most of the outdoors, be it on the water or up in the mountains. I am not really a city person as I prefer being out in nature, but Zurich really has the best of both."

As you'd expect from a sports hero of his caliber, Neeraj's vacation in Switzerland was an action-packed one. His packed itinerary included mountain biking across the Uetliberg, exploring the city and dining at Zunfthaus zur Zimmerleuten.

Neeraj Chopra went mountain biking in Zurich

Uetliberg is the local mountain of Zurich, which offers the best views of the Glarner Alps. There are two mountain bike trails on this home mountain, which varied levels of difficulty for beginners as well as experienced bikers.

Zurich is a popular place for water excursions on Lake Zurich and the two rivers, Limmat and Sihl offer a wide range of water sports activities like Paddle boating, kayaking or stand-up Paddle on the lake. Or like Neeraj, cool down after a hot day with a dip or a swim in Lake Zurich.

