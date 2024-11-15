From MF Husain's Masterworks To Tarun Tahiliani's Cultural Parade, ART Mumbai 2024 Celebrates South Asian Art In Every Shape And Form

ART Mumbai 2024 has begun and in its second edition, its brings with it plenty of promise. Through this weekend, this unifying cultural showcase will celebrate the intersection of art, fashion, and music through interactive installations, curated tours and so much more. While ART Mumbai 2024 will see the inclusion of 71 galleries from the world, it's spectacular to note that South Asian art, especially India's, shines front and centre at this showcase, which I got a glimpse of on the very first day of the event. From soaking in the majesty of MF Husain's bold strokes of women and horses to taking a walk into time by witnessing the works on paper by F.N. Souza and V.S. Gaitonde, it cast a new light on the culture, heritage and artistic prowess of South Asia.

1. Tejal Patni's 'Spot the Difference' Reimagines The Metaphor

At the heart of the installation is a TV screen that loops Nana Patekar's monologue from Krantiveer, which questions the color of one's blood as a universal equalizer, which serves as the thematic core of this installation. It's a visceral tribute to both the monologue and the broader idea of human equality and a way of encouraging the audience to reflect on how we subconsciously 'Spot the Difference' in our daily lives. This exhibit draws on the childhood game Spot the Difference, reimagining it as a metaphor for how, over time, we've internalized the urge to compare and classify.

2. Thota Vaikuntam's 'Dancing Shiva'

Thota Vaikuntam is known for his contemporary figurative paintings of residents of the Telangana region of India and at the event with Black Cube, the artist presents 'Dancing Shiva'. The vibrant collection features a dynamic range of paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works, all inspired by the iconic imagery of Shiva Nataraja; the Lord of Dance. The solo booth will showcase two magnificent vaikuntam bronze sculptures depicting forms of Lord Shiva; one standing at 6 feet tall, and one at 2 feet. This sculpture is not only a representation of cosmic forces but also a profound metaphor for the dance of life itself. Each aspect of the figure; the hand gestures, the rhythmic beat of the damaru, the ever-burning fire, and the flowing motion of Shiva's hair, creates a symbolic narrative of destruction and renewal.

3. A Tribute To F.N. Souza and V.S. Gaitonde

The Saffronart Foundation presents a special exhibition of works on paper by F.N. Souza and V.S. Gaitonde, curated by Dinesh Vazirani and Girish Shahane. This tribute, celebrating their birth centenary year, showcases Souza's gouaches from 1965 and Gaitonde's early compositions and drawings post-1984, offering a unique insight into their artistic journeys.

4. Tarun Tahiliani's Annual Parade

Photo Credit: Instagram/@taruntahiliani

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani showcased his creativity in the form of a showcase that blended fashion with culture on the ramp. Termed his Annual Parade Edition 2, it featured an homage to Indian fashion, culture and art through models parading down the runway. With traditional Indian dance performances, larger-than-life sculptures, paintings come to life and even a bit of sparkly style thrown in, it was a vibrant display of Indian culture on the catwalk.

5. Princess Pea's 'Paracosm' Speaks Of A Shared Need For Solidarity

Artist Princess Pea will showcase her new collection of works titled 'Paracosm - Proposals for the Future'. By concealing her identity behind a large anime-inspired headgear, the Princess Pea persona is able to challenge patriarchal norms and preserve intergenerational wisdom. With a set of 9 new design prints, she embodies her hope for the prints to come to life in the form of a sculpture that will serve as enduring reminders of our time and our shared need for solidarity. Partnering with traditional toy artisans from the coastal village in Andhra Pradesh, each sculpture has been carved from ankudu wood, merging ancient turnwood techniques with contemporary aesthetics.

