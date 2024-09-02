From Lace Dresses To Cable-Knit Cardigans, Deepika Padukone's Maternity Shoot Style Is Effortlessly Gorgeous

From Dresses To Cardigans, Deepika's Maternity Style Is Effortlessly Chic

The start of September 2024 can only mean one thing for Bollywood fans. No, it isn't a movie release or a red carpet event. It's even bigger. It's the final month of pregnant Deepika Padukone's final trimester wherein husband Ranveer Singh and her will be a family of two for the very last time. Marking the month of the expected delivery of her first born, the Bollywood star and actor husband posted a series of pictures of their maternity shoot on Instagram. The artistically shot black and white photos show the almost-parents in a warm and intimate atmosphere, which just warms the cockles of our hearts. It was also Deepika's glorious pregnancy style in the photoshoot that captured our attention.

Her first look of a black bralette layered with a cable-knit cardigan and flared jeans left unbuttoned was a casually cool fashion move from the mom-to-be.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

She then slipped into an entirely black look of a bralette with a blazer on top and matching bottoms below.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika's boldest look of the lot was a sheer lace billowy midi which she wore over solid colour black bottoms and a bralette while her hair blew wildly around her.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Her final look from her maternity shoot was that of another sheer dress; this one was of a mesh fabric with a bodycon fit that showcased her curves and baby bump. Worn with it were black heels and solid coloured inner wear.

Deepika Padukone's maternity fashion is making this September one to remember.

