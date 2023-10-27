From Ice Dunking To Detoxifying, Kriti Sanon's Morning Skincare Routine Is Refreshing As Ever

Kriti Sanon's Morning Skincare Routine Is Refreshing As Ever

Kriti Sanon's sublime beauty moments are always worth bookmarking. Apart from her penchant for all things minimal, her dedication towards her skincare routine is appealing too. Our much procrastinated skincare routines are finally in place and if you are looking to redefine it, Kriti Sanon might give you some inspiration to do so. In a recent video, the actress gave us a glimpse of her morning skincare routine and trust us, we absolutely want to bookmark it.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Makes Big Boss Moves In An Off-Shoulder Monochrome Midi

Step 1: Ice Dunking

For Kriti Sanon, refreshed, de-puffed skin is a must to begin her day. As a part of her routine, she does ice dunking as it helps to calm down the inflammation in the skin. It additionally helps to unclog any clogged pores.

Step 2: Mask It Up

As a second step, Kriti opted for a detoxifying mask. Usually, she goes for hydrating masks but, with little acne, she chose something more refreshing and calming to soothe the skin.

Step 3: Under Eye Patch

Under-eye patches come with their own goodness. She opted for one that was infused with green tea and caffeine. It helps in soothing and rejuvenating the delicate under-eye area.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Channels Midweek Drama In A White Mini And Thigh-High Boots

Step 4: Rose Water

A boost of hydration is what the skin needs. To make the skin a little damp, she gently sprays a mixture of glycerine and rose water. According to Kriti, glycerine is an underrated essential that is brilliant to hold moisture.

Step 5: Serum

To add that glow to the skin, Kriti uses a serum that has Kalari plum, hyaluronic acid and other essentials that helps in dealing with pigmentation, uneven skin tone and more.

Step 6: Sunscreen

She finally locks it all with a sunscreen that has the right moisturising properties. She recommends not using a moisturiser before her sunscreen. It helps to protect the skin from sun damage. She uses a SPF 50 PA++++.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Ivory Saree For The National Awards Is Worthy Of Every Style Award

Kriti Sanon's morning skincare routine is our much-needed dose for the weekend.