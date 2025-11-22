From Hydration to Glow: Amazon's The Beauty Sale live from 22nd - 26th November Has Everything Your Routine Needs

New Delhi: As November settles into winter, beauty routines across India are getting a quiet reset. Skincare is becoming more intentional, built around regimen-building and barrier care; makeup is leaning into softer looks and luminous finishes; and global beauty trends are influencing what beauty shoppers reach for.

It's the perfect moment for a seasonal reset, and Amazon's The Beauty Sale, presented by Maybelline, in association with Vaseline, arrives timed to that shift. Running from 22nd to 26th November, the five-day shopping event offers exciting deals with up to 70% off on top brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, and luxury beauty and curated combos.

Talking about the shopping event, Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Fashion & Beauty, said,

"The Beauty Sale's seventh edition showcases the most-loved global beauty trends of the season — from cult-favourite Korean and Japanese skincare to dermatologist-recommended essentials like sunscreens and moisturisers that help customers build a complete, effective routine,” said Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Fashion & Beauty. We are making it easier than ever for beauty enthusiasts to discover trusted international brands and build their perfect beauty regimen. Whether they're exploring winter-care staples, curating a daily makeup routine, or discovering luxury and professional-grade favourites, our thoughtfully curated selection comes with Amazon's fast delivery and reliable service, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for everyone."

And if you're wondering what deserves your attention this season, here's a closer look at what ‘The Beauty Sale' puts in the spotlight.

1. Korean Beauty Continues Its Run

K-beauty's influence in India is now beyond “trending” - it's part of how people build their daily routines, with barrier repair, glass skin and moisture layering taking centre-stage this winter. Amazon Beauty's wide selection reflects that shift, with up to 35% off on brands like Tirtir, Laneige, and Skin1004 leading the way. Think dew-boosting essences, milky toners, and moisturisers designed to keep the skin supple and nourished. And for anyone building a multi-step routine, beauty shoppers can buy two or more products and enjoy an additional 20% off.

2. Quiet-Luxe Beauty Essentials

This season is less about high-glam finishes and more about elevated, indulgent routines. Brands like D'alba, L'Oréal Professionnel, and Schwarzkopf Professional lean into this mood with up to 50% off on sleek hair serums, lightweight bases, and products that feel indulgent without being loud. Beauty lovers can enjoy an additional 10% off when they purchase at least two products from top luxury brands, along with free gifts on every order - a little extra treat to their seasonal routine.

3. Professional Salon Products For At-Home Care

This season, brands like O3+, Kerastase and Moroccanoil are serving up targeted treatments, bond-repair solutions, and deep-conditioning formulas on Amazon Beauty with up to 25% off — basically everything your hair needs to bounce back. And with wedding season in full swing, think of this as a weekly reset ritual to keep your strands glossy.

4. Makeup Trends That Reflect What's Popular Right Now

The season's top trends lean skin-first: airy bases, flushed makeup, and glazed lips, balanced with diffused kohl and minimalist eyes for that effortless, elevated everyday look.

Glossy lips from Etude, Lovechild by Masaba, Maybelline New York

Lightweight bases by Maybelline New York, Tirtir and Insight, that enhance, not hide

Defined-eye essentials including kohl, waterproof mascaras, and everyday shadow palettes from Lakme, Essence, Swiss Beauty

5. Winter Regimen Staples

Winter routines this year are centred on comfort. Richer creams, repairing ingredients, and all-over hydration take priority. Amazon's Winter Store features everyday staples from Vaseline, L'Oréal Paris, and more—with up to 70% off on moisturisers, barrier creams, and body-care essentials designed to nourish, protect, and support the skin all season long.

Whether you're rebuilding your winter routine, trying the global trends everyone's talking about, or finally investing in the staples your skin has been asking for, this year's edition of Amazon's The Beauty Sale, presented by Maybelline, in association with Vaseline brings a wide selection of beauty essentials within reach. With trusted delivery, easy returns, and a seamless shopping experience, discovering new favourites, and upgrading old ones, feels effortless. The shopping event runs from November 22nd to 26th, so now's the moment to browse, explore, restock, and refresh.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.