From Eating Greek Food To Visiting The Acropolis, Take Travel Tips From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Athens Birthday Trip

Inside Samantha's Birthday Trip To Athens And 5 Must-Visit Places

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's current moodboard is all about “love, eat, travel, repeat”. The actress, who is super busy enjoying her birthday trip to Athens, has finally treated us to a series of new clicks. Soaking in Grecian beauty, Samanta is having the time of her life. From visiting majestic architecture to gorging on local food, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tip to Athens is worth taking notes from. The opening frame of Samantha's post shows her smiling her heart out while sitting in a restaurant and enjoying a dessert. The next slide shows an illuminated narrow alley in Athens, offering open seating for a café. In one of the pictures, we can also see a full frame image of the Bank of Greece. It turns out Samantha also visited the Acropolis Museum as she dropped a picture of a marble statue, featuring the head of Goddess Aphrodite. After a happy selfie of Samantha, we can see the iconic Athens Temple, Parthenon. In one of the stills, Samantha can be seen blowing candles on a couple of pastries and celebrating her 37th birthday. Sharing the pictures, Samantha simply wrote, “Athens".

Apart from these locations, here are a few spots that you must visit when in Athens.

1. Odeon Of Herodes Atticus

Located on the southern side of the Acropolis, Odeon of Herodes Atticus is a 161 BC theatre that can hold up to 5,000 spectators. Although it was transformed into a ruin, the theatre was restored back in the 1950s and is presently one of the popular open-air venues.

2. Parliament Building

One of the most striking spots in Athens is the Parliament Building, boasting majestic neoclassical architecture. It is home to government halls and the main library.

3. Temple of Olympian Zeus

The construction of this temple began in the sixth century BC by the Athenian rulers. The largest temple in Greece opens daily from 8 AM to 3 PM. It is dedicated to Zeus, the King of Gods.

4. Olympic Stadium

Built in the 1980s, the Olympic Stadium was constructed for the European Athletics Championships. This definitely deserves a place on your must-visit list as it is the largest stadium in Greece with 70,000 seats.

5. Meteora

One of the most breathtaking spots in Greece is Meteora, which is a monastery enveloped by towering cliffs. It is basically a rock formation in the regional unit of Trikala, in northwestern Greece.