From <i>Bibi Ka Maqbara</i> To Its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 5 Historical Monuments To Visit In Aurangabad

While the city of Aurangabad is steadily turning into a hub of business, one cannot forget that first; it is a city rich in history and architectural splendor. Located in the state of Maharashtra in India, Aurangabad is home to some of the most significant historical monuments in India. These monuments, dating back to various periods of Indian history, have merged the grandeur of the Mughal era with the prowess of Maratha architecture. They showcase the skill and vision of the period and its rulers through the amazing monuments whose scale are almost hard to fathom, given the era they were created in. When making a trip to Aurangabad, make sure to explore these 5 historical monuments, which speak volumes about their cultural and architectural significance.

1. Bibi Ka Maqbara

Bibi Ka Maqbara, which is often referred to as the "Taj of the Deccan," is one of the most iconic monuments in Aurangabad. Constructed in 1679, it is the burial place of Aurangzeb's wife, Rabia-ud-Durrani. It serves as a mausoleum for her, which was commissioned by the Mughal ruler. The architecture of Bibi Ka Maqbara is based on that of the Taj Mahal and was created on a smaller scale. The monument features a central white marble dome, surrounded by four minarets, and is set in a surrounding garden with a reflecting pool. The mausoleum combines Persian, Mughal, and local architectural styles and though it is not as grand as the Taj Mahal, the Bibi Ka Maqbara remains one of the most prominent attractions in Aurangabad.

2. Ellora Caves

Ellora, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the most remarkable historical complexes in India. Located about 30 kilometers from Aurangabad, the Ellora Caves consist of 34 monasteries and temples carved out of basalt rock. Created by followers of the three prominent religions of Buddhism, Brahmanism, and Jainism, the rock-cut caves are testament to religious harmony during the time period in India. The temple is decorated with some of the boldest and finest sculptural compositions to be found in India and date back to the 6th to 12th century. The most famous cave is the Kailasa Temple, which is a monolithic structure carved from a single piece of rock. The other caves are equally remarkable in their architectural prowess and artistic details with representations of Buddhist deities and fine paintings dedicated to the Digambara sect.

3. Ajanta Caves

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site in Aurangabad, the Ajanta Caves are a collection of 30 Buddhist rock-cut caves that date back to between the 2nd century BCE and 6 century CE. These caves are renowned for their exquisite murals and sculptures, which depict the life of the Buddha and his previous lives. The development of Buddhism manifested through the architecture, sculptures, and paintings are important; not only for their artistic value but also for the insight they provide into the cultural and religious life of the time. Together, they make Ajanta an unparalleled treasure trove of ancient Indian art.

4. Daulatabad Fort

Daulatabad Fort was built by Yadava King Bhillama V in the 11th century CE. Aurangabad city. The fort was strategically important due to its location on a hill and the site was called Devgiri, meaning 'hill of gods'. It was aptly named as the hillside was surrounded by Buddhist, Jain and Hindu temples. The hill fortress offers a commanding view of the surrounding landscape, which is possibly why it is thought to be one of the most powerful medieval forts in India. It is famous for its elaborate fortifications, which include a complex system of gates, a moat, and narrow, winding passages designed to thwart invaders. The fort is also known for its impressive architecture, which includes bastions, temples, and a large water reservoir.

5. Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid is the largest and most central mosque in Aurangabad. Constructed in the Mughal period by Malik Amber in 1612 AD, it showcases the grandeur of Mughal-era architecture through a simple yet imposing design. Aurangzeb later extended the mosque in the year 1692 AD by constructing four arches in the front portion. The mosque remains an active place of worship and the beautiful white-colored structure of the Masjid, the open ward and the minarets continues to be admired.

It's easy to see why these historical sites not only attract tourists from all over the world; but also continue to inspire admiration for the architectural achievements of ancient and medieval India.

