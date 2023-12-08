From A Gown To A Saree, Shanaya Kapoor Went From Red Carpet Glam To Ethnic Chic In One Night

Shanaya In A Gold Gown, And Breezy Floral Drape Show Two Glam Looks

Shanaya Kapoor is a pro fashionista and a Gen-Z style icon even before making her debut in Bollywood. The celebrity knows perfectly how to make a lasting impression on her fans and followers with an impeccable choice of wardrobe. From elaborate lehengas to street-style casual fashion to glitzy red-carpet gowns, Shanaya keeps her style meter running high. There is never a dull fashion moment with the beauty and last night she proved that. She sported two glam looks in one night under the same roof.

Shanaya Kapoor attended the Myntra Creator Festival 2023 held in the city of Mumbai on Thursday night. She picked a gorgeous shimmery gold gown as one of the looks for the evening. The one-shouldered outfit had a cape-like structure at one hand, cutout detailing at the midriff region, and a daring thigh-high side slit which added an oomph factor to the sparkly gown. The gown featured sparkly gold sequins all over. Shanaya wore minimal rosy makeup and left her hair strands loose to complement her look. She wore a pair of strappy heels with the gown.

Shanaya Kapoor's other look for the evening was an ethnic one with a modern spin. She draped a sheer saree in powder blue with beautiful floral prints in shades of pink. The pallu of the saree showcased pink prints too. She teamed the drape with a strap bralette in white which had a sweetheart neckline. Shanaya's glam makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes, a blush pink lip colour, and a pink cheek tint. She accesorised the look with shell-embellished oversized hoop earrings.

We are totally and fully in awe of Shanaya Kapoor's two glam looks in one evening.

