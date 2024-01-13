Jacinda Ardern Is A Magnificent Modern Bride In A Halter Neck Wedding Gown By NZ Designer Juliette Hogan

Jacinda Ardern Is A Magnificent Modern Bride In A Halter Neck Bridal Gown

2024 may have marked new beginnings all over the world but it's especially so for Jacinda Ardern. The former Prime Minister of New Zealand married her longtime partner Clarke Gayford in a private ceremony that was held at a vineyard in Hawke's Bay. The 43-year-old politician looked absolutely radiant in the couple's wedding photos on social media, which are shot by Felicity Jean. Like her style of leadership during her time in the power seat, Jacinda's bridal style too is visibly contemporary and modern. She was snapped wearing a halter neck bridal gown which featured cowl detailing over the front. The solid coloured silhouette hugged her frame in a straight fit that reached the ankles. It was custom designed by NZ-based designer Juliette Hogan, whose style philosophy revolves around simple sophistication.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford have released some photos from their wedding today at Craggy Range Winery in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand.

📸Felicity Jean Photography pic.twitter.com/OZE6BrINB1 — Ben McKay (@benmackey) January 13, 2024

Bridal jewellery was kept to a minimum with stud earrings and she carried a bouquet of white buds in her hand. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun hairstyle, behind which a flowing veil followed. Jacinda's bridal makeup was subtle and radiant but we're sure that had more to do with her newly wedded bliss. Her groom Clarke wore a classic black suit with a white shirt and black tie by NZ brand Zambesi. In his pocket was a white floral corsage that matched his wife's bouquet.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford pictured at their wedding in Hawke's Bay. pic.twitter.com/Zx00kYXyot — Paul Goward (@PaulGoward) January 13, 2024

Jacinda and Clarke were initially slated to marry in 2022 but postponed their nuptials due to the pandemic. 2024 was finally the couple's year to celebrate their happily ever after, in the most chic way, might we add.

