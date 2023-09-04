Sonam Kapoor Serves Punk Cool In A Monogrammed Denim Pantsuit With Sneakers

Sonam Kapoor in Veg/Non-Veg merchandise

Sonam Kapoor announced the launch of Veg Non Veg's new collection which featured a wide range of jeans from denim jeans to jean jackets. The Instagram post was captioned, "Our highly anticipated new collection launched at 11:00 AM in-stores and on vegnonveg.com. The VegNonVeg leisures collection features a range of denim jeans, jean jackets, and blazers with a subtle custom-made VegNonVeg monogram. The collection features heavy-weight cotton denim with laser printed VegNonVeg monogram. The washes and finishes throughout this drop are deliberately distressed to give the garments a worn-in and vintage look for an overall grunge-inspired aesthetic. #vnvfits #vegnonveg." Sonam Kapoor's husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja is a founder of Veg Non Veg The brand mentioned on their Instagram handle that they are "India's OG multi-brand sneaker boutique" and have outlets in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Veg Non Veg has numerous products from footwear to apparel and accessories and Sonam Kapoor's collaboration with the brand is not new. We had seen the gorgeous fashionista, with her husband, attend the launch of the brand's Mumbai store back in March 2022. Her uber-cool cobalt blue pantsuit with a laidback casual twist made us love her look instantly.

Sonam Kapoor is known for her impeccable style and fashion. Her closet choices have been scoring a perfect 10 on the style boards for many years now. The fashionista picked a muted midi dress from Dior as she attended the Paris Couture week for Dior. The strap outfit with a full-sleeved trench coat completed her chic style. Sonam accessorized the look with a pair of black shoes, a mini bag, and a stylish barrette hat, adding contrast to her monochrome dressing.

These looks take Sonam Kapoor's status as a style icon one step further.

