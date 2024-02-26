Hannah Waddingham's Cardboard Clutch Made By Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Was The Perfect Red Carpet Accessory

Hannah's Clutch Made By Her Daughter Was The Perfect Red Carpet Accessory

Walking the red carpet is practically the top tier of success for those who work in front of the camera. It's a chance to show how much they've achieved; whether it's to accept an award, honour their craft or put forward their most fashionable self. While most celebrities choose only the fanciest of designer accessories for their moment in the spotlight, things were different for Hannah Waddingham at the 2024 SAG Awards.

The Ted Lasso actress wore a glimmering couture creation in rich red by Tony Ward which came with an off-shoulder neckline, ruched detailing over the fitted silhouette, thigh high slit and short train following behind her. But it was the accessory in her hand that stole the show. Hannah carried with her a brown cardboard clutch in her hand which was scrawled with the word 'epic' over the front of it. Why the actress treasured it much more than any designer ware was because it was hand made by her 9-year-old daughter.

In an interview with Netflix during pre-show press at the award function, Hannah said, "My daughter wanted to contribute so she made me a bag. Epic! She made it for me and said, "Mummy, you don't need to take it" and I said, "It's going on the red carpet with me!". Imagine, my stylist was like, what!". As the interviewer and her gushed about the joys of motherhood, Hannah weighed in, saying, "This is all great but this (parenting) is the most important thing."

Every parent reading this will definitely nod in agreement.

