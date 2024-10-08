Versace And Balmain Turned Their Perfumes Into Fashion Accessories For Hands And Feet For Spring Summer 2025

Accessories may not be the forefront on fashion runways but that might be changing. There's a unique new trend emerging as luxury brands are seen to be more willing to experiment by highlighting their usage of accessories. Spraying perfume on the neck and wrist is no longer enough as now, there's usage coming out of their bottles too. Versace's Spring/Summer 2025 collection showed us new and innovative ways to wear fragrance. At the recent Milan Fashion Week for Versace's pastel-drenched Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Donatella Versace turned the brand's famous perfume, Bright Crystal into shoes, bags and jewellery.

Improvising on the perfume's physical form, Versace reinvented the Bright Crystal perfume bottle on wrists in the form of charm bracelets. Supersized iterations of the scent were carried as clutches. The bottle also served as the heel of pointy-toed slingbacks and metallic mules. The faux bottles were made of plexiglass, making them far more sturdy for daily wear as well. Versace first launched the fragrance in 1981 with Gianni Versace for women, which offers a warm and amber scent.

Not only this, but luxury brand Balmain also sent perfume bottle heels down the runway to debut its beauty collection. Models carried bottles of the French fashion house's new fragrance collection as if they were accessories. Some even had giant replicas of the bottles slung over their shoulders as handbags.

These fashion brands are making full use of accessories to promote their latest collections and to remind shoppers that they have a beauty brand too.

