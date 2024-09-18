Sai Pallavi Was The Elegant Sister Of The Bride In An Ivory Silk Saree And Pearl Necklace

Sai Pallavi set bridesmaid outfit goals in an ivory zari saree for her sister's wedding

South Indian star Sai Pallavi has recently created quite a buzz on the internet with her wedding guest style for her sister Pooja Kannan's wedding to Vineeth Sivakumar. The couple tied the knot surrounded by the majestic Nilgiri hills in Ooty in a heartfelt ceremony that had the attendees smiling through their tears. The wedding photographer Eshant Raju shared precious glimpses from the big day that were simple yet beautiful. It showed how the family and friends, all dressed in ivory, gathered for a simple morning ceremony.

Sai Pallavi picked an ivory silk saree as she accompanied her sister to her nuptials. The Ramayana actress kept things simple as per theme and wore a matching half-sleeve blouse with the saree that featured a V-neckline. The saree had zari jaal work in a floral pattern and beaded pearl latkans stitched onto the palla.

For her accessories, Sai Pallavi wore a layered white pearl necklace, a pair of silver and pearl drop earrings, a silver temple jewellery-style nose pin, gold bangles encrusted with pearls that adorned her wrists.

On the hair and makeup front, Sai Pallavi wore her black tresses open in a half-tie secured with a white clasp. She kept things simple with beaming skin, fluffy brows, a youthful blush look spread across her cheeks and nose, a nude brown lip colour and a red bindi to tie the look together.

Sai Pallavi's bridesmaid style at her sister Pooja Kannan's wedding was a fashion win.

