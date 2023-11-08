Ira Khan In A Navari Saree And Nath Aces Traditional Maharashtrian Bridal Style To Perfection

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan is soon to be married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikare. While the wedding festivities are going on in full swing for the bride-to-be, we were totally spellbound as she donned a traditional look for one of the pre-wedding ceremonies. Ira looked absolutely stunning as she draped a traditional red navari saree with elaborate floral jewellery. She wore a pair of earrings, a necklace, a maang tikka, a nath, and a haathphool all made from flowers. She wore a black sleeveless blouse to give her look a modern spin. Tying her hair strands in a messy bun, she adorned it with a gajra. Minimal makeup and a red bindi completed Ira's traditional Maharashtrian look to perfection. Nupur wore a mustard yellow full-sleeved kurta with a pair of white churidar.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare got engaged last year end in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. Ira chose the colour of love for her engagement ceremony. She wore a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice followed by a floor-length flare and an exquisite trail to follow. She accessorised her look with oxidised jewellery. A choker necklace, a pair of dangling earrings, and a bracelet completed her style. Ira's minimal glam look included a dash of kohl, a rosy cheek tint, and a nude lip colour. Nupur looked dapper in a three-piece tuxedo suit with a black bow and white shirt.

We cannot wait to see Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare on their wedding day.

