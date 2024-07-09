Scream Queen Maika Monroe's Bold Black Bralette Look Took Us From The Edge Of Our Seats To The Red Carpet

Maika Monroe's Look Took Us From The Edge Of Our Seats To The Red Carpet

With movies like It Follows and Watcher under her belt, Maika Monroe's talent as a horror movie scream queen usually finds us at the edge of our seats. This time however, we were the ones screaming, albeit in approval. Maika Monroe attended the Hollywood premiere of her much-awaited movie Longlegs with co-star Nicholas Cage. While she has always impressed on the scream-o-meter, the leading lady didn't leave us disappointed with her style chops on the red carpet either. Maika stole the spotlight in a risque outfit that had every eye on the room, well and truly, on her.

Photo Credit: AFP

The actress wore an entirely black leather look comprising of a strapless bralette and a matching black midi skirt slung low on her waist. While it showcased her toned torso, her skirt featured a side wrap detail and asymmetrical hemline. Paired with it were black pointed boots of the same fabric, which streamlined the look. She didn't play with colour but only accessorised with a chunky ring, cuff bracelet and dangling earrings hidden within her long locks.

Photo Credit: AFP

Maika wore her blonde hair straight and pushed behind her shoulders with a fringe across her forehead. A wash of taupe eyeshadow across her lids was set with mascara, her cheeks were contoured and her lips complete with a glossy nude colour. She paired it with a nude stiletto nail manicure.

If we could give this look more than five stars, we would. Now the only reviews that are awaited are for her movie, which we believe will have us screaming all over again.

