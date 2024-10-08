Beyonce's Mini Skirt Suit With A Cape 'Checked' Boss Lady Style Off Our Lists

Beyonce Knowles is a force to reckon with, be it in the world of music or fashion. The CUFF IT singer and songwriter looked like a million bucks recently when she wore a black and white double-breasted printed skirt suit when she posed for the shutterbugs at the racing event organised in association with her brand Sir Davis. The American popstar recently shared a photo dump sharing moments from the event with the caption, "Look at that horse".

Beyonce wore a three-piece double-breasted skirt suit that featured a blazer with black button closure, a mini pencil skirt and a trench coat-style floor-grazing cape worn over her shoulders to add extra structure to the ensemble. The black and white check printed suit was teamed with a pair of black sheer stockings and black suede pointed-toe heels that complemented the outfit to perfection.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/beyonce

For her accessories of the day, Beyonce picked a black leather Bottega Veneta Andiamo clutch with an interwoven design and a gold twist closure, a chunky gold ring adorning her finger and a pair of circular black-rimmed glasses that added a geeky touch to the look.

On the hair and makeup front, Beyonce styled her blonde tresses in natural long waves with a side-parting. Her beauty picks included a cherry coloured manicure, a dewy and bronzed complexion, feathered brows, contoured cheeks and a jawline, a wash of nude-matte eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes and a neutral-brown lip with a satin finish to tie the look together.

Beyonce's gingham skirt suit moment was a keeper for the fashion books.

