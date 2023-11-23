Pooja Hegde And Ananya Panday Double The Fashion Quo In Barbie Chic Pastel Style

Pooja And Ananya Doubles The Fashion Quo In Barbie Chic Pastel Style

The fashion popularity charts might be all about muted tones of the season but trust the pastels to grab the top spot any time to make a stylish case. The quiet poise of sorbet hues never fails to appeal and the celebrity-approved way of wearing pastels is just what we need this party season. Not everyone can pull off head-to-toe pastels but trust Pooja Hegde to drop some notes as she arrived for the screening of Farrey. Etched with the right feminine element, Pooja Hegde's powder-pink co-ord set came with the chicest boss babe factor. Cotton candy hues have never disappointed and this one is just another statement style to add to the style books. With a fitted crop top and thigh-high slit skirt, the actress gave seasonal dressing an unexpected spin. Capturing the essence of power dressing, she paired the look with an oversized double-breasted blazer. Done to perfection, her look was absolutely not complete without her Miu Miu bag and pastel heels.

Another celebrity to join the pastel style bandwagon was Ananya Panday. In all her stylish glory, the actress aced chic glam like an ultimate pro in a bodycon pastel dress. She picked a stunning shade from the lilac palette. Her penchant for monochrome has always been served right and once again, she made us do a double take. She paired the look with a baggy blazer and her Yves Saint Laurent bag added a luxe element to her style. Her matching slip-on heels were perfect to add a final touch to her style.

Pastels are a year-round sartorial pick and the latest celebrity looks are proof.