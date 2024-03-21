Jessica Alba Adds Glitz To Her Cover Girl Style In A Golden Backless Manish Malhotra Outfit

Jessica Alba's film choices and wardrobe picks reflect her fiercely feminine personality. Now, the diva has stepped into the Indian fashion circuit, collaborating with Manish Malhotra. The Hollywood actress played muse to the designer's “Our World” collection for an Elle Magazine cover photoshoot. In three stunning back-to-back looks, the Jessica weaved Hollywood glamour and Indian splendour together. Her first OOTD was a stunning sequin gold number that came with a fabulous body-grazing fit. The halter-neck ensemble cascaded down in length into an ankle-grazing train, featuring scaly details. The backless details added an element of risk to the shimmery attire. Guess what delivered an extra dose of dazzle? Her diamond-encrusted earrings of course. Jessica's bronzed makeup was a work of art, comprising contoured cheeks, nude lips, fluttery mascara-laden eyelashes, and glittery gold eyeshadow. Her coloured tresses were left open in all their glory.

After painting the town gold, Jessica Alba decided to serve some dreamy inspiration in a beady cutout. Everywhere the eyes went, there were dainty hanging beads. Even the shoulder wrap-shrug bore a similar design. The figure-hugging mermaid skirt came with structured patterns, touching just around her ankles. The eye-shaped middle cutout delivered oomph and panache. But the real show stealer was the fluffy and cloudy, snow-white shrug, embellished with intricate embroidery and beaded tassels at the hem. Jessica went for stone studs and slipped into a pair of pointy white stilettos to top off her ethereal fashion game.

Looking like a vision in red, Jessica Alba's third look was another sequined silhouette. This full-sleeved bodycon fit gleamed like a thousand bright stars, thanks to all the sequins and beads, adorned deftly all over. Jessica looked ready for a modern-day ball in the red as a rose and sparkly as a diamond ensemble. A red bodysuit underneath sealed her avatar. A sleek and bouncy hairdo framed her face beautifully, the blown-out style being a bonus. Matching red earrings rounded off her high-on-glam avatar.

The actress also turned muse to Rahul Mishra in a beautiful black look. The extravagant sequin silhouette came with structured details and a strapless pattern. The hand-embroidered midnight sequin corset and midnight charm sequined skirt. The huge bow detailing on the waist added all the drama to her fashion scene.

Next up, she added a burst of colours to her cover girl style in a Shivan and Narresh look. In shades of blue, pink, white and grey, she looked breathtaking. Her azure burst cut-out column gown by the designer featured an effortless fit.

May Jessica Alba continue to shine bright as a fashion expert, inspiring us to follow her style statements.