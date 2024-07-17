Triptii Dimri Looked Like Nothing Less Than A Million Bucks In A White Cutout Bodycon Dress

Triptii Dimri is a vision in white in this bodycon dress with a bandeu style cutout

Triptii Dimri has created a buzz around her upcoming release Bad Newz and since then, she has also been a treat to witness during all its promotions. The actress dropped a carousel post of a few pictures of a 'get ready with me' moment with her for one such promotional activity. These behind-the-scenes pictures show Triptii's army of hair and makeup people getting her ready for show time. The actress is seen getting her last minute touch-ups done for her makeup before she hits the road. Meanwhile, she also obliges the shutterbugs with some poses while she's in 'diva mode' that showed off her ensemble to the maximum. All in all, Triptii set major outfit of the day goals in this ivory bodycon dress.

Triptii Dimri sported a form-hugging dress in a white hue that accentuated her curves. The ensemble had a cutout bralette which was secured with a tie-up feature around her neck and a deep U-neckline that went lower than the bandeau top on her torso and showed off a little bit of her midriff region.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

For her accessory game of the day, Triptii sported a pair of knotted gold studded earrings and a statement wavy gold hand cuff with three attached bands that she wore over the sleeve of her dress.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

As for her hair and makeup picks, Triptii sported a salon-style blowout with slight waves in her open tresses which were side-parted. Her makeup of the day, included a nude brown eyeshadow with gold highlighted inner corners, full brows, a peach terracotta-toned blush on the highpoints of her cheeks, and a mauve lip colour to tie the look together.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

Doesn't Triptii Dimri look like all things chic in this ivory hued cutout dress featuring a body hugging fit? We say, a loud yes.

