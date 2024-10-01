For A Forest Or Waterfall Holiday Like Nimrat Kaur, 5 Tips To Follow When On A Nature Trip

Nimrat Kaur might be back from her latest trip but seems like her mind is stuck “somewhere in the jungle”. If you haven't already figured it out, the actress was on a vacation. The place was surrounded by lush greenery, gushing waterfalls and flowing streams. Although Nimrat kept the name of the destination a secret, she was generous enough to document her holiday experience by uploading a slew of pictures and videos on Instagram. Nimrat's travel itinerary comprised swimming in the cool waters of a naturally-made pool. She struck a pose under a waterfall, her smile underling the joy and refreshment.

Nimrat Kaur also embarked on a hike, her neon-green bralette complementing the colours of the green vistas all around. The globetrotter walked on muddy trails, climbed her way up a rugged path, witnessed the bloom of the rare karvi flower and later on enjoyed a swing ride. “Waterfalls, swings and the once-in-7-year karvi blooms. September was me being a happy nature brat P.S kaunsi ad yaad aayee,” read her caption. She was of course hinting at the iconic Liril ad. The waterfall and her lime green swimwear did remind us of the Liril Girl.

Like Nimrat Kaur, here's how you can plan a short trip to the woods:

1. Pick The Right Place

Before you decide to pack your bags, chalk out a list of places you wish to travel. The location might vary based on your preferences. If you love to hike, select those areas that will cater to the requirements. If enjoying the beauty of nature is your ultimate goal, then look out for an isolated destination.

2. Research About The Place

Read about the forested area ahead of visiting. If you thoroughly research the place, it can help you understand what to expect from there. Weigh on the safety issues as well.

3. Beware Of Bugs

Woods and jungles are filled with insects — some harmless and others poisonous. So carry insect repellents and bug sprays with you. You can also bring anti-itch remedies like menthol in case a creepy crawly stings you.

4. Stay Hydrated

Do not forget to carry enough water. Since you need to walk and hike a lot, in the woods drinking sufficient quantities of water will keep you hydrated.

5. Pack Substantial

Too tight clothes can pose a hindrance to your woodsy travel plans. Carrying the right clothes is hence non-negotiable. Pro tip: Wear sneakers instead of sandals.

So when are you planning your next forest adventure?

