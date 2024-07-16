Follow Manisha Koirala's Trail In Nepal And Visit These Top 5 Sights To See In Kathmandu

Mnaisha Koirala explored her own city Kathmandu with Shekhar Kapur and company

Manisha Koirala has been enjoying the views, monasteries, temples and lanes of her own city lately. TheHeeramandi actress posted a 'dipped in wanderlust' reel on her Instagram profile that showed her exploring her own city with a bunch of friends, including director Shekhar Kapur, his daughter Kaveri Kapur and more. The caption accompanying her post read, "Last week.. #kathmandu #bhaktapur #patandarbarsquare #baudha @shekharkapur @kaverikapur @vardhanpuri02 @namgyal_singh".

Taking inspiration from Manisha Koirala, we bring you a curated list of five must-see locales that you should definitely explore on your next visit to Kathmandu in Nepal.

1.Durbar Square Kathmandu

The Durbar Square in Kathmandu, located right in front of the former Kathmandu Palace Kingdom, gives us a glimpse of the culture and history of the region. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and offers a range of artists and craftsmen on showcase.

2.Thamel

Thamel is a favourite among tourists in Kathmandu as it houses a range of eateries, hotels, shops that offer a variety of commercial, food and beverage and cultural to travellers. Since it is an easy walk from central Kathmandu, it becomes a must-visit on your next trip.

3.White Monastery

The White Monastery also known as the Seto Gumba is one of the many places of worship of the Buddhist people in Nepal. Being surrounded by a lush green valley makes it all the more appealing to the tourists exploring Kathmandu.

4.Pashupatinath Temple

Nepal is practices Hinduism in large numbers. The Pashupatinath Temple is a sacred tourist destination in Kathmandu which is also listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list

5.Boudhanath Stupa

Another UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the largest stupas globally, the Boudhanath Stupa in the capital city Kathmandu is a prominent location for Buddhist religion and the architecture.

Trust Manisha Koirala to explore her own city in her down-time off work. It gives us inspiration to check out our cities as well.

