Feeling 'Shady' And Fabulous: Ananya Panday's Latest Look Is A Masterclass In Summer Glam

Ananya Panday' beach-ready look is all about soft glam, defined lips and sunglasses

Read Time: 2 mins
Ananya Panday nails the beach babe look. Photo: Instagram/ananyapanday

Ananya Panday's recent Instagram post has her fans swooning over her sultry look. Set against a stunning backdrop, her summer-ready makeup look is all about soft glam. 

Serving effortless glam, Ananya's recent makeup look is all about radiant, dewy skin. Her base is flawlessly blended with a luminous finish, allowing her natural glow to shine through. A lightweight foundation or BB cream goes a long way if you want to enhance your natural complexion. 

In the sun-kissed selfies, the flush of blush on her cheeks shines through in a soft pink blush. It gives her that ''just-back-from-the-beach" vibe. The high points of her face, particularly her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, carry a natural shine that works well with the natural light. 

Her lip shade is the focal point. The muted rosy-nude shade adds the right amount of sexiness to the look. The matte finish adds elegance while maintaining a youthful vibe. Ananya's eyes, partially hidden by her sleek sunglasses, manage to look stunning. 

Her eyebrows are perfectly groomed and feathered, giving a depth to her makeup. The clean line of black eyeliner combined with a shimmery eyeshadow and mascara complete the fresh daytime look. 

Her hair is styled in loose waves, perfect for a beach getaway. The caramel and honey undertones in her hair further elevate her bronzed glow, bringing the entire aesthetic together. 

Her accessories are a total game-changer. Taking center stage are the oversized sunglasses with gold detailing. The delicate layered necklaces, including a cute cherry-theme piece, add a playful twist to the otherwise glamorous look. Her strappy, shimmery top complements her sunlit look, highlighting her radiant skin. 

Altogether, Ananya Panday's look is a masterclass in effortless glam - and we are taking notes!

Ananya Panday, Ananya Panday Instagram, Makeup
