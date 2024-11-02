A Glimpse Into The Life And Times Of Legendary Indian Fashion Designer Rohit Bal

Mere weeks after showcasing his last collection christened Kaaynaat: A Bloom In The Universe at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2024; Rohit Bal has died on November 1, 2024. With Rohit's demise, the world of Indian fashion suffered the loss of a true magician who spread showmanship on the runway like none other.

'Gudda', as he was called by his loved ones, was one of the country's first superstar designers who won accolades, both in India and overseas. He was bestowed with the honour of being the Lakme Grand Finale Designer in 2012 and once again, in 2024 for the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week finale. Fittingly enough, it was where he took his final bow. He was known for his signature floral lotus and peacocks motifs in exquisite fabrics like silk, brocade and velvet that were inspired by royalty and brought the flavour of his homeland, Kashmir into the contemporary design language. In fact, he was one of the first Indian designers to work with the country's craftsmen at a grass-root level and bring their handloom to the fore.

Early Years Of Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal was born on May 8, 1961 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir into a Kashmiri Pandit family. He graduated from St. Stephen's College at University of Delhi and then went to National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi to study fashion design. Soon after this, he launched his label in the year 1986.

Rohit Bal, The Designer

Rohit Bal was known far and wide for his designs that dressed both men and women. He started his career with his brother Rajiv Bal in New Delhi and launched his first independent collection in the year 1990.

In the year 2001, he was the recipient of the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Award. In 2006, Rohit won the Designer of The Year award at the Indian Fashion Awards. Rohit Bal was picked by Khadi Gram Udyog, which is the largest handloom textile operation in Panchkula, to work with them. He also designed costumes for the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Rohit Bal opened the doors to his flagship store in Delhi along with stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Under the aegis of his own design house, Rohit Bal had also ventured into designing jewellery.

Rohit Bal's Celebrity Clientele

The who's who of India and sometimes, the world, wore Rohit Bal's choicest couture pieces. The international clientele he had included Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman, Naomi Campbell and more. On the Bollywood front, pretty much every star including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and many more were on his client list.

Rohit Bal's Final Hurrah

Rohit Bal presented his larger-than-life collection Kaaynaat: A Bloom In The Universe; which in retrospect, was fated to be his final hurrah on the runway at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2024 finale held in New Delhi on October 12, 2024. The showcase had 90s supermodel Sheetal Malhar open the show and Gen Z actress Ananya Panday turn showstopper for Rohit Bal's grand collection. Models walked to the tune of Madonna and Kate Bush, ditching contemporary Bollywood hits. Rohit took a final bow during the finale of Lakme Fashion Week, where he broke into a little jig in his signature showman style on the ramp, supported by Ananya Panday and his models.

Rohit Bal was a force to reckon with in the world of Indian fashion. With his passing, the industry has lost a formidable designer like none other.

